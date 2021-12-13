Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT at $30.83

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

