ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $499,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

