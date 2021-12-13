Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$41.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$48.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.74. The stock has a market cap of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,845,413.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,014,515.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

