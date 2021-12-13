Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 240,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.