MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.
Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
