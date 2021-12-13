Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NKG stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.