Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 221.7% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 381,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

