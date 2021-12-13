Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $127.11

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.11.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

