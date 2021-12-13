-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.38 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.