-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $1,533,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.38 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

