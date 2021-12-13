3,724 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

