Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

