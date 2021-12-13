Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,427.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

