Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3,427.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.