S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 537 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,427.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.