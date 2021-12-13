Elitium Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.35 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and $479,304.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00006393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

