Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.