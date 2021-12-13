Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $253.57 million and $8.85 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,165.70 or 0.99476854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00853804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

