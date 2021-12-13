Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. WM Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
WM Technology Profile
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
