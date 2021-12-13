Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. WM Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

