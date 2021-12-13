Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FTCVU opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

