ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 549,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,995,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 724,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 175,709 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,229,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 289,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.