ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

