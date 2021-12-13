20,771 Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

