First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

