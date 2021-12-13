Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth $181,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Inovalon had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

