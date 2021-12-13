Reik & CO. LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 721,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

