Simmons Bank Sells 204 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

