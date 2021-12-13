Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 142.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.9% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 728,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

