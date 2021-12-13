Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,404 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.