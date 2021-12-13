Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $196.20 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Moody’s worth $196,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $397.75 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

