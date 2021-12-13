CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,394 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of CBRE Group worth $447,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $103.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

