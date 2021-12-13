Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,628,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,711 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $571,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

NYSE A opened at $156.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

