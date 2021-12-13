iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

