Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

