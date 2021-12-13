SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

