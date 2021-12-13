DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $64.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.05.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,711,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5,681.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DraftKings by 177.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 71.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

