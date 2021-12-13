Systelligence LLC Makes New $15.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.78 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

