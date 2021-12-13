Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 242,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 229,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 186.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

