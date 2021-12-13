Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,360 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $79,143,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $51,554,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.