Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,360 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 320.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,878,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.21 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.