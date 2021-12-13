CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

