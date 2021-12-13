SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $138.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SNX opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

