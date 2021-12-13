GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $554,496.45 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.02 or 0.99223878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00316674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.