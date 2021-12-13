Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $7.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several brokerages have commented on SECYF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

