FC Advisory LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.67 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.49 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

