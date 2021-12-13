O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $682.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $683.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.