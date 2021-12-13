FC Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.74 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

