FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.