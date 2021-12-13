Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $168.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

