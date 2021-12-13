Coerente Capital Management Has $19.04 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 3.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $242.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

