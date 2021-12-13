Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 210 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2,530.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $132.05 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

